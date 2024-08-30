Ciudad Juarez.- The general secretary of the Union of Workers of the Technological University of Ciudad Juárez (UTCJ), María del Socorro Trevizo Bermúdez, reported that the institution will hold the ninth National Cultural and Sports Meeting of the Federation of Workers of Technological Universities (FETUT) 2024 on August 30 and 31.

Seven delegations representing the same number of technological universities from various states in Mexico are expected to meet in Juárez to participate.

It is estimated that approximately 600 people will participate in the cultural and sports event.

The main objective of the event is to promote integration, coexistence and recreation among unionized workers of technological universities nationwide.

To achieve this, the event will include competitions in various sports disciplines such as basketball, volleyball, athletics, soccer and indoor soccer.

In addition, cultural activities will be held including singing, photography, chess, poetry, public speaking and stand-up.

This time, UTCJ will make its debut with teams made up of teachers and administrative staff who have been preparing for the past three months.

These teams have trained in order to represent their institution with dignity in the different competitions of the meeting.

María del Socorro Trevizo Bermúdez expressed her enthusiasm for the event, stressing that she has great expectations regarding the university’s participation.

He also stressed that it would be highly gratifying for the institution to obtain some of the first places in the competitions.

It will generate an economic spillover

He also stressed that the event will generate significant economic benefits for the city through hotel occupancy, restaurant consumption, transportation and other services associated with the arrival of participants and their families.

The rector of UTCJ, Carlos Ernesto Ortiz Villegas, has played an important role in the preparation for the meeting.

Ortiz Villegas has facilitated the use of the university facilities and has shown great interest in promoting both sport and culture, providing the necessary support for the event to be carried out successfully.

The event will begin on Friday, August 30 with a foot race at 8:00 a.m. Afterwards, at 9:00 a.m., the opening ceremony will take place, where educational and union authorities are expected to be present to formally start the event.

The sporting and cultural competitions will take place throughout the day until 8:00 p.m. and the finals of the tournaments will be held on Saturday, August 31 before 3:00 p.m.

The university plans to showcase its identity and enthusiasm through this important event, promoting camaraderie and cultural exchange among the workers of the country’s technological universities.

