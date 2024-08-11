Ciudad Juarez.- Five students from the Technological University of Ciudad Juárez (UTCJ) completed the “Women in STEM 2024” program, which took place at the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP).

The students participated in various practical and theoretical activities related to the manufacturing of polymer materials, ceramics for mechanical/electrical use, polymer printers, floor-electric sensors, among others.

In addition, they attended lectures, debates and workshops called “Lead for WISE, Leadership for Women in Science and Engineering”, where topics of advanced and additive manufacturing were addressed, as well as the development of English language skills.

They also received information about the scholarships offered by UTEP, visited the nursing building, and presented a research poster about the work they did during the program.

These experiences allowed them to expand their knowledge and skills in their respective careers and areas of interest.

The participating students are: Ayleen Valeria Ramírez Cisneros, from the Nanotechnology program, Materials area; Yasmín Araceli Bustamante Briseño, from Mechatronics Engineering; Karla Sophia Portillo Romero, from Renewable Energy Engineering; Lluvia Idalhi Valles Orrantia, from Information Technology; and Citlali Jiménez Moreno, who is studying Nanotechnology, Materials area.

Ten students from various universities in the state participated in the “Women in STEM 2024” program, thanks to an alliance between the Secretariat of Innovation and Economic Development (SIDE), through the Institute of Innovation and Competitiveness, and UTEP.