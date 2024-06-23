Juarez City.- The Technological University of Ciudad Juárez (UTCJ) and the Index Juárez civil association launched a specialization training program to increase the skills of personnel in technical and engineering areas: Index University.

Through the Industrial Leadership Magazine, the UTCJ explained that the objective of Universidad Index is to guarantee a qualified workforce that is in accordance with the needs of the industry, including areas such as Cybersecurity, Mechatronics, Logistics and IT.

“Academics and students, this is your opportunity to connect with the industry and make your ideas and research known! Contact us right now and become part of our community of collaborators. Together, we can promote the development of the industry in Ciudad Juárez,” he announced.

“At Index University we are very proud to collaborate so that you continue your professional development through our academic programs of Baccalaureate, Higher University Technician, Bachelor’s Degrees, Engineering and Postgraduate Degrees, through AG College and the Universidad México Internacional, which have official recognition and validity of studies by the Ministry of Public Education; as well as studies of Technical Certifications and Executive Education (Diploma, Master’s, Specializations and Certifications) with curricular value through digital certificates publishable in the media,” reported the association of maquiladoras and export manufacturing industries.

For more information you can visit the website https://universidadindex.com/ or the social networks of the Technological University of Ciudad Juárez.