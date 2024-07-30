Aquaplus and the publishers DMM Games And Shiravun they announced that they are working on the version PC Of Utawarerumono: ZAN. The title will be available on Steam during 2025although a specific release date has not yet been set. Inside we will find localization in English, Japanese and Traditional Chinese.

The PC version will feature a series of improvements and optimizationsbut the company has not yet elaborated on this. We will just have to wait and see.

Source: Aquaplus Street Gematsu

