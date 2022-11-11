A live stream entirely dedicated to the franchise Utawarerumono was set for this November 25it will be possible to follow it on the appropriate channel YouTube at 7:00 pm Japanese (that is 11:00 am Italian).

The live broadcast will offer not only information on Utawarerumono: Lost Flagnow in its third anniversary, but also on the upcoming title Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten and on the anime series Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth.

Source: Aquaplus Street Gematsu

