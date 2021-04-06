In the US state of Utah, biological fathers, according to a law passed by the local legislature and signed by Governor Spencer Cox, will be required to compensate mothers for half the cost of pregnancy, childbirth and health insurance during pregnancy. This was reported by the local newspaper Salt Lake Tribune.

The law is intended to increase men’s responsibility, as well as to keep mothers from terminating pregnancies through financial support. For abortion, biological fathers will pay only in cases of rape or situations where pregnancy puts the woman’s life at risk. If paternity is in doubt, payments are deferred until proof of kinship is obtained.

According to estimates by the nongovernmental organization FAIR Health, the average cost of pregnancy and childbirth in the United States ranges from $ 5 to $ 11 thousand for natural childbirth and from $ 7.5 to $ 14.5 thousand in cases of caesarean section.

