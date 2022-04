The Mavericks they have it more or less where they wanted it. They took one of two at home without their main star, Luka Doncic, and the tied tie moves to the home of the Jazz. With this panorama, and despite his improvement in the last few hours, the Slovenian will also be resting tonight and it is most likely that his debut in the series will take place in the fourth game, also in Salt Lake. City. Zero risks.