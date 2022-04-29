The Mavericks they have the option of closing the tie on unfavorable ground. But it should be remembered that they already took a game from the home of the Jazz and that is what they are looking for today, to repeat that victory to end the series. Some discomfort from Mitchell and a bee sting on Gobert’s eyelid put the Salt Lake City team in more difficulties, for whom the match is life or death and a fall like this could cause an earthquake in the summer. Confrontation of quality and with incentives.