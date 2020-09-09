A mom calls 911 as a result of her autistic baby has had a tantrum. When the police arrive, the boy runs away – whereupon one of many officers pulls his gun and fires.

D.he police in Salt Lake Metropolis, USA, are dealing with harsh criticism after capturing a mentally unstable 13-year-old. As US media reported, the boy was injured by the bullets within the shoulder, ankle, intestines and bladder. Based on his mom, the separation nervousness teenager had a tantrum when she had to return to work for the primary time after a 12 months off. You then dialed the emergency quantity.

The mom, who lives in Salt Lake Metropolis, informed the native broadcaster KUTV that she referred to as for assist in order that her son may very well be taken to the hospital. She informed the cops who arrived that her son was unarmed and that he was “simply attempting to get consideration” together with his tantrum. The boy ran away from the police, whereupon certainly one of them shot him.

A police spokesman confirmed that the police officer shot the boy injured. It was suspected that the boy “threatened some individuals with a weapon,” stated the spokesman. On the identical time, nevertheless, he admitted that no weapon had been discovered on the web site of the incident.

The case commemorates the loss of life of the African American Daniel Prude after a police operation in Rochester, New York state. The bare and unarmed man had his head pressed to the bottom by a police officer. The 41-year-old handed out and died in hospital every week later. After the outrage over the operation, the police chief of town resigned. Prude additionally suffered from psychological well being issues. Not like him, nevertheless, the 13-year-old boy is white.

Circumstances of extreme police violence have sparked nationwide demonstrations and a debate over the strategies of police use in the US in latest months. Nevertheless, the protests are primarily about police violence in opposition to African Individuals.