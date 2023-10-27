Broccoli announces that Uta no Prince-sama Shining Live for smartphones will close its doors in Japan next December 26th. However, the company announces that a version for Nintendo Switch titled Uta no Prince-sama Shining Live for Nintendo Switch.

The original title was launched on iOS And Android in 2017 in Japan and arrived the following year in the rest of the world. However, the global version has already closed its doors on December 26, 2022.

Source: Broccoli Street Gematsu