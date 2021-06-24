Broccoli will release on Nintendo Switch in Japan two titles in the series Uta no Prince-sama, or Uta no Prince-sama: All Star and the sequel Uta no Prince-sama: All Star After Secret.
The first to debut will be All Star, fixed on arrival by the next December 23, followed by All Star After Secret, who still does not enjoy a date.
Source: Broccoli Street Gematsu
