With the release of the film One Piece Film: Red One character who immediately gained popularity is Uta, who has started to make a name for herself in the world of fan art and cosplay.

Within this film she is the daughter of Shanks the Redhead, one of the Four Emperors, and a childhood friend of Monkey D. Luffy. It is through three special episodes of the anime of one piece that more of Uta’s past can be learned.

However, it is in the same animated film that full details appear. Unlike her father, she did not follow the path of piracy. She is a diva who fascinates the world with her singing and has thousands of followers.

We Recommend: One Piece Live Action will make Sanji more flirtatious and less simple.

Her charming voice has allowed her to win the hearts of many and she can bridge borders. Especially on a planet that is so divided by regional and other major conflicts.

Font: Instagram.

At the beginning, Uta and Luffy’s relationship was not very good, but it changed over time. But when it takes place One Piece: Film Red seems to be in his prime, until their personalities collide.

The two have their own world view and different ways of approaching things, leading them to turn on each other. Despite the above, Uta has more and more fans and more than one cosplayer has dedicated a cosplay to her.

Uta from One Piece: Film Red via cosplay

Uta’s cosplay One Piece: Film Red what we bring you now is a contribution from cosplayer Sherry Moey (@sherrymoe_). In her portrayal she retains this character’s two-tone hair, which is red and white.

He also has his long hair and peculiar hairstyle; part of her bangs covers one of her eyes. The eye that can be seen has the right tonality. Another item present on his head is the pair of large colored headphones.

Font: Instagram.

You can also see his white suit with a black bow at the height of the neck. The pair of small wings are not left out of this interpretation. Light blue bracelets and sleeves of the same color are present.

It is a cosplay that is attached to the image of this character although it cannot be seen completely. A good setting would have been wonderful to complement it.

In addition to one piece We have more series information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.