Ukrainian Usyk will fight for the WBA world title with the Englishman Dubois

The next opponent of the Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk has become known. This is reported in Twitter World Boxing Association (WBA).

35-year-old Usyk will fight for the WBA heavyweight title with 25-year-old Englishman Daniel Dubois. The date and venue of the fight have not been announced.

On November 13, it became known that the International Boxing Federation (IBF) appointed Usyk a mandatory fight. The Ukrainian should have a fight with Filip Hrgovic from Croatia.

Dubois is the reigning regular WBA world champion. In total, the 25-year-old Englishman has 20 fights in which he won 19 victories (17 by knockout).

Usyk has won all 20 fights in his career. He holds the IBF, World Boxing Organization (WBO), International Boxing Organization (IBO) and WBA Super heavyweight championship belts.