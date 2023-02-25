Manager Usyk Krasyuk said that negotiations with Fury complicates the issue of accrual of fees

Oleksandr Krasyuk, manager of the Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk, spoke about the difficulties that arise during negotiations for a fight against Briton Tyson Fury. His words lead YouTube-BoxOffice channel.

Krasyuk said that he has reliable information about Fury’s desire to arrange a duel. The manager noted that the Briton quite rightly looks at the issue of charging fees for this meeting. “But we have his representatives – these are two promotional companies: Bob Arum and Frank Warren. And here we run into problems – the problems of income distribution, ”the Ukrainian explained.

On February 2, journalist Mike Coppinger said that the fight between boxers should take place on April 29 in Saudi Arabia. “Usyk closed his end of the deal with the Saudis, now Fury has to do it. Otherwise, the fight may go on [лондонском стадионе] Wembley,” he said.

Usyk has 20 wins in 20 fights. He holds the World Boxing Organization (WBO), International Boxing Federation (IBF), International Boxing Organization (IBO) and WBA Super heavyweight championship belts.

Fury has 33 wins and also no losses. Another fight with his participation ended in a draw. Fury holds the World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight championship belt.