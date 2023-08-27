Oleksandr Usyk announced his readiness for revenge with Dubois

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk spoke about a possible rematch with Briton Daniel Dubois. This is reported ua.tribuna.

“Ready to fight him tomorrow, rematch, street fight, I’m ready. Without gloves, on bare fists, ”Usyk said.

On the night of August 27, Usyk defeated Dubois. In the ninth round, the Ukrainian knocked down the opponent, after which he could not get up. The referee recorded Usyk’s victory by technical knockout.

Usyk defended the World Boxing Organization (WBO), International Boxing Federation (IBF) and International Boxing Organization (IBO) heavyweight championship belts. The Ukrainian athlete won the 21st victory, he never lost. 25-year-old Dubois lost for the second time in his career, in addition to his 19 wins.