Usyk’s wife Kateryna said he was released after being detained in Poland

The wife of Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk, Kateryna, said that the athlete was released after being detained in Poland. She reported this on Instagram (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation).

“Thank God, everything is fine. No one has been arrested. Usyk is free. This is a misunderstanding,” said the athlete’s wife.

Earlier, Usyk commented on his detention at the airport in Krakow. He wrote that “everything is fine.” According to him, “there was a misunderstanding that was quickly resolved.”

Usyk was detained in Poland at the Krakow airport. Ukrainian athlete and politician Zhan Beleniuk noted that the circumstances are being clarified.