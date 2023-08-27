Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk knocked out Briton Daniel Dubois

Ukrainian boxer Oleksand Usyk defeated Briton Daniel Dubois. This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The heavyweight fight took place in Wroclaw (Poland). In the ninth round, the 36-year-old Usyk knocked down his opponent, after which Dubois could not get up. The referee recorded the victory of the Ukrainian by technical knockout.

Usyk defended the World Boxing Organization (WBO), International Boxing Federation (IBF) and International Boxing Organization (IBO) heavyweight championship belts. The Ukrainian won the 21st victory in his career, he never lost. 25-year-old Dubois lost the second time, he has 19 wins.

Earlier on August 26, Dubois named a way to defeat Usyk. “You have to be aggressive. Bring down on him everything we worked on in training camp. I just have to hit his little head. He’s a cruiserweight, it won’t be difficult,” said the Briton.