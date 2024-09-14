Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk is set to become Minister of Sports

World boxing champion Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk has announced that he will become the Minister of Sports. This is reported by Telegram– channel “Politics of the Country”.

“I want to work with my guys, with my children, to teach them some of the things that I can do. I would be happy to become the Minister of Sports. And I will become one,” the athlete said.

Earlier, Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk announced his intention to run for the post of President of Ukraine. However, the athlete later abandoned this idea, saying that he was not interested in a political career.

Usyk has 22 wins in 22 fights. He holds the World Boxing Organization (WBO), World Boxing Council (WBC), International Boxing Organization (IBO) and WBA Super heavyweight titles.