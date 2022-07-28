Boxer Oleksandr Usyk said that friends persuaded him to leave Ukraine for the fight with Joshua

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk explained his departure from the country by a fight with Briton Anthony Joshua. His words are quoted in website World Boxing Association (WBA).

The athlete said that his friends persuaded him to take part in the fight and fight for Ukraine, although he did not plan to leave. “I wanted my wife to leave Ukraine with her children, but she told me that she would not leave the country,” the boxer emphasized.

The fight between the British and the Ukrainian will take place on August 20 in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia). In order to prepare for the fight, Usyk decided to leave Ukraine. According to the boxer, he was supported by many friends and relatives.

Usyk holds championship belts according to the World Boxing Organization (WBO), International Boxing Federation (IBF), International Boxing Organization (IBO) and WBA. He took the titles from Joshua on September 25, 2021.