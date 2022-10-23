Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk called Briton Tyson Fury an alcoholic

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk spoke about Briton Tyson Fury. His words are available on YouTubeESNEWS channel.

Usyk called Fury a borracho. “What does this mean? A guy who drinks alcohol … Yes, an alcoholic, ”said the Ukrainian boxer.

On December 3, Fury will face compatriot Derek Chisora. The fight will take place in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Boxers will compete for the world heavyweight championship belt according to the World Boxing Council (WBC).

Usyk holds World Boxing Organization (WBO), International Boxing Federation (IBF), International Boxing Organization (IBO) and World Boxing Association (WBA) world titles. In total, the Ukrainian had 20 fights in his professional career and won in each of them. Fury has 32 wins, one draw and no losses.