Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois missed the WBA deadline for signing a fight contract

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk and Frenchman Daniel Dubois broke the deadline of the World Boxing Association (WBA) to conclude a contract for the fight. About it in an interview Boxing Social said the promoter of the Ukrainian Oleksandr Krasyuk.

“We are waiting for the WBA to set a date for bidding for the organization of the fight. At the same time, we are making efforts to still agree on a contract,” Krasyuk said.

On April 3, the WBA announced that Usyk was due to fight Dubois. The athletes were given 30 days to conclude a contract. Negotiations were to be completed on the night of May 3.

Usyk has 20 wins in 20 fights. He holds the World Boxing Organization (WBO), International Boxing Federation (IBF), International Boxing Organization (IBO) and WBA Super heavyweight championship belts. The 25-year-old Dubois has 19 wins and one loss.