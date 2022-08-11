First two asymptomatic cases of Usutu virus in Italy, reported in Friuli-Venezia Giulia. This is what the latest bulletin of the Higher Institute of Health (Iss) reports on the surveillance of the West Nile and Usutu viruses in Italy, with data updated to 9 August.

Meanwhile, continue a increase in the number of cases of West Nile Virus infection in humans. In the last week of surveillance, those recorded since the beginning of June rose to 144 in total, compared to 94 in the previous week. Deaths increased to 10 (there were 7).

Out of the total of 144 cases – we read in the ISS report – 87 occurred in the neuro-invasive form (22 in Emilia-Romagna, 50 in Veneto, 8 in Piedmont, 5 in Lombardy and 2 in Friuli-Venezia Giulia), 23 cases identified in blood donors (3 in Lombardy, 11 in Veneto, 6 in Emilia-Romagna, 3 in Piedmont), 33 cases of fever (1 in Piedmont, 3 in Lombardy, 27 in Veneto, 2 in Emilia-Romagna) and 1 symptomatic case (in Veneto). As for the 10 deaths reported among the confirmed cases: 6 are in Veneto, 2 in Piedmont, 1 in Lombardy and 1 in Emilia-Romagna.