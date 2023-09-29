Some insurers call it ‘a stone in their shoe’. For some of the affected customers it is more of a pain in the stomach: the usury policy affair. This week, a new chapter was added to the scandal surrounding problems with unit-linked insurance policies.

These problems came to light in 2006, thanks to confidential research by the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) and considerable attention from the TV program Radar. What turned out? Half of the approximately 7 million unit-linked insurance policies sold in the 1980s, 1990s and the beginning of this century rarely turned out to deliver the returns that customers had been promised.

This was due to the very high costs charged by insurers, which left little money to invest. And because of the term life insurance, part of the product, for which very high costs were charged. And also because customers were poorly informed about the risks associated with an investment product. These risks were great: when stock prices crashed around the turn of the century, much of the built-up returns melted away. Radar introduced a frame at the time that still has an impact: the investment insurance policies had proven to be ‘usurious policies’.

Since then, a lot has happened regarding investment insurance policies themselves – but also in the insurance world as a whole and in the judiciary.

As for the products themselves, insurers introduced changes from 2006 onwards so that the costs were clearly stated and they reduced the costs they charged. In addition, at the end of the 2000s, agreements were concluded with certain claim foundations and individual customers regarding compensation for damages to compensate for excessive cost deductions. The insurers would have already compensated a total of 3 billion euros in damages. From 2014 onwards, the AFM encouraged insurers to approach each policyholder individually and provide free advice to see whether transferring or adjusting the insurance might be a good idea.

Big mistakes

However, this did not satisfy all parties. Since 2013, ConsumerClaim has been litigating against various insurers on behalf of Vereniging Woekerpolis.nl and supported by the Consumers’ Association. These cases have now been resolved on appeal. The first came last Tuesday evening from the court in The Hague, about products from insurers NN and in its wake also about those of Aegon Netherlands, which is now owned by ASR. The court ruled that NN – better known to customers as Nationale-Nederlanden – made major mistakes when selling its unit-linked insurance policies from the 1990s to 2004.

The market for investment insurance has virtually dried up since 2008

For example, the insurer passed on commission costs, the compensation that financial advisors received at the start and during the term of the insurance, to customers. According to the court, there was no basis for this in the conditions. The same applied to, among other things, the collection costs. Furthermore, the court decided that the term life insurance that came with the investment insurance was too expensive. The court was slightly more lenient for the products of Aegon Netherlands, but here too Woekerpolis.nl was right with regard to a number of what they considered to be unfair practices.

Both rulings in principle open the doors to hefty damages – and there is a good chance that the cases against Achmea, Reaal (now part of Athora) and ASR itself will also end with roughly the same rulings.

The extent of the possible financial damage is still unknown. The judge cannot say anything about this in these cases. Woekerpolis.nl will have to enter into discussions with the insurers about the compensation to the members of the association as part of a settlement, or, if this does not produce the desired result, it will have to go to court again to enforce general compensation. Other policyholders – if they do not register with Woekerpolis.nl – will have to contact their insurer themselves with the court decision in hand. And if that doesn’t work, you’ll have to file a lawsuit again.

Varying amounts

NN has previously informed investors that if compensation is ultimately awarded, it will be a “material amount”. Woekerpolis.nl calculated that NN, which sold 700,000 investment insurance policies, could end up with an average claim amount of 15,000 euros, including interest. That is 10 billion euros in total. An ING analyst arrived at a figure of one thousand euros per policy; then the damage to NN would amount to 700 million euros. These enormously different amounts show that no one outside the insurers really knows what the consequences will be.

It remains to be seen whether compensation will be paid at all. NN immediately announced on Tuesday evening that it would appeal the ruling in cassation, because, according to the insurer, the court incorrectly applied the rules and laws from the time of the sale of extortionate policies (1980s-2004). The insurer believes that it worked in accordance with the rules applicable at the time when selling the investment insurance policies. ASR finally decided to go to the Supreme Court on Thursday. That insurer believes that Aegon Netherlands has already compensated sufficiently. The cassation lawsuits could drag on for another number of years – resulting in great uncertainty for insurers and other stakeholders.

The court’s ruling and the lack of clarity about the possible financial consequences caused a huge shock effect on the stock exchange. On Wednesday, trading in NN was even halted for a while because the share fell too fast. NN ultimately ended the week 17.2 percent lower, ASR 16.6 percent. Aegon, which no longer runs a company in the Netherlands but does have a large share in ASR, lost 3.8 percent.

Commission ban

The court’s rulings can therefore potentially trigger a financial shockwave for insurers. But the extortionate policy affair has led to a huge change in the insurance industry even without those statements. As a result of the affair, insurers and other financial institutions have significantly simplified their products and advertisements for investment products must include warnings.

Furthermore, the commissions that intermediaries received from insurers for taking out investment insurance policies came to an end. These commissions created a perverse incentive to sell unit-linked insurance policies. The closing costs were also passed on to the insured, which meant that his deposit, which was actually used for investing, decreased significantly. In the court’s ruling against NN, the counselors give an example in which a quarter of an insured person’s premium ended up in the pockets of the intermediaries. Since 2013, commissions in this way have been prohibited. If a customer wants financial advice, they must pay for it themselves.

The usury policy affair has also created other ‘victims’. An important one: the investment insurance itself. An estimated 7 million such policies were sold between the 1980s and the beginning of this century. The idea: investing through the insurer would yield more than money in the sock or in the savings account – partly due to a tax advantage for investment insurance.

After the outbreak of the extortionate policy affair, customers thought twice before letting their insurer invest on their behalf. Since 2008, the market for such policies has largely dried up.

The affair has changed ownership relations in the industry. Insurers were left with what they call ‘closed books’. These are portfolios with long-term life insurance policies that must be managed properly, but for which the management costs per policy are increasingly higher. This is because no new policies are being added and more and more policies are expiring. Such closed books have been an important reason behind several mergers and acquisitions in the insurance world in recent years. The idea: merging books saves costs and reduces costs.

Also read: Merging is very normal in the world of insurers



And then there is the influence of the usury policy affair on legislation. The many claims clubs that were founded in the wake of the scandal – and in the aftermath of the fall of DSB Bank, which also sold many unit-linked insurance policies – exposed a weakness in how the legislation made collective claims possible. Under the old rules, a judge could collectively determine that a company was at fault, but the amount of compensation was not set at the same time. A ruling could also not be declared generally binding for all parties. Each claim club could start a new lawsuit.

Since legislative changes in 2020, judges can award damages. The court’s rulings also apply in principle to anyone who had purchased such a disputed product.

In the current usury policy cases against the insurers, all these cultural and legal changes do not yet apply. The old claims legislation applies to these lawsuits, and the products sold at the time were complicated, expensive and opaque. The first makes it very complicated for the parties involved to know how to act now. Even if the insurers involved agree to a settlement, they are not indemnified against possible future individual or collective cases. A quick deal now makes no sense – which makes it seem more logical to proceed to the highest court. That pebble in the shoe or the stone in the stomach will remain there for a while.

