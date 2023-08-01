FromSarah Neumeyer close

Rome is known for the Colosseum. But tickets are becoming more and more expensive and it is becoming increasingly difficult for tourists to get hold of them: Buyers pay tour operators up to 70 euros.

Rome – Around eight million tourists visit the Colosseum in Rome every year. The Italian antitrust authority has now launched an investigation against the official ticket seller CoopCulture and four other tour operators, the reports authority on their website. The reason: It is becoming increasingly difficult for tourists to get tickets for the attraction. And if so, then just overpriced. Although the structure is part of the UNESCO World Heritage, a tourist scratched a wall of the Colosseum in the summer.

Holiday rip-off in Italy: tickets for the Colosseum up to 70 euros

Tourists in Italy usually pay 19 euros to visit the Colosseum on the official website (as of August 1, 2023). Many tickets are currently sold out until mid-August. This is causing prices to skyrocket on local guide websites, with tours priced from €37 to €74 – a multiple of the official price.

The Italian antitrust authority complains that the official ticket seller CoopCulture apparently “has not set up suitable systems to prevent the hoarding of tickets offered for sale by alternative resellers”. This deprives tourists of the opportunity to buy tickets at the normal price. Now the antitrust authorities are investigating. “It’s about time,” the director of the Archaeological Park of the Colosseum, Alfonsina Russo, told the Italian news agency ansa.

Overpriced Colosseum Tickets: Codacons Calls for Rules on Regulation

Criticism of the ticket sales system also comes from the consumer protection organization Codacons. Carlo Rienzi, president of the consumer protection organization, lamented that the “secondary ticket sales” were causing heavy losses for Italy, the news agency reports Reuters. Codacons called on the government to introduce new regulations. These regulations are intended not only to stop secondary ticket trading, but also to impose very heavy penalties on the websites

The ticket seller CoopCulture rejected the allegations. CoopCulture says it has installed systems to discourage the mass buying of tickets, a spokeswoman said Reuters.

Not only the cultural program can make the holiday expensive, especially with last-minute trips, factors such as planning, budget and destination can vary greatly. In doing so, some mistakes can be avoided. (sli)