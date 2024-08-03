Genoa – Accusations worsen for Roberto Sechi and Giovanni Bizzarroarrested in March for a ring of loan sharking and clandestine betting. After the operation by the District Anti-Mafia Directorate, seven other victims found the courage to report and appeared before the investigators of the Flying Squad and the Finance Police. Their stories triggered a new arrest for the two.

According to the new entrepreneurs’ story, the two allegedly extorted more than 200 thousand euros applying rates of 10 to 20 percent monthly but in some cases even 20 percent weekly.

Sechi, as discovered by the investigators coordinated by the prosecutor Federico Manotti, had been sentenced in 2006 with a definitive sentence to five years and four months, because he was recognized as a participant in a mafia-style association present in the Genoese territory and headed by Fiandaca familyof Nissa origin.

In the past few months, in addition to Sechi and Bizzarro, 7 other people had gotten into trouble. The group had set up a system of collecting clandestine bets on sporting events, managed via WhatsApp groups. Some gamblers, often compulsive gamblers, asked for money to cover their losses, always from the same gang that applied usurious rates.