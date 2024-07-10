Usula bis is not a given, doubts among pro-EU supporters. Brussels, Orban under accusation

Uphill race towards an encore for the president-designate of the EU Commission von der Leyen. Doubts and crossed vetoes among the pro-European groups. ‘The Greens and ECR will not be in the coalition’, says the German leader, but the unknown factor of the Socialists’ support remains in the shadow of the snipers. Hungarian Prime Minister Orban is still under accusation in the EU for unauthorized missions to Moscow and Beijing. Budapest defends itself: ‘We had informed Michel, no proposal to take the presidency away from us’. The case on the table of ambassadors at Coreper. In France, dialogue with the Gauche does not take off, Macron looks to the right.

EU Greens to von der Leyen, ‘never majority with ECR’

“It must be clear that there can be no majority” in the EU “with the Conservatives”. This was stated by the co-presidents of the European Greens, Theresa Reintke and Bas Eickhout, during a press briefing after the meeting with Ursula von der Leyen in view of the vote for her encore scheduled for next week at the plenary session of the European Parliament. With ECR, they underlined, there must be “no form of structural cooperation”, a “stable majority” is needed.

EU Greens, ‘on von der Leyen we are aiming for a group choice’Greens

"We want to have a written document that will be finalized next week. On the basis of this, there will then be an indication" of the vote, even if "the MEPs can decide for themselves what to do. We prefer and aim for a group decision". This was stated by the co-presidents of the EU Greens, Terry Reintke and Bas Eikhout, during a press point after the meeting with Ursula von der Leyen in view of the vote for her encore scheduled for next week at the plenary session of the European Parliament. "We aim to maintain our coherence" as a group "also for this vote", they underlined.

Ukraine, 25 EU countries criticize Orban but no decision

‘Hungary, during the discussion at the Committee of Permanent Representatives to the EU, argued that Viktor Orban’s visits were “strictly bilateral” and only to “examine the feasibility and conditions for a ceasefire”. But 25 ambassadors – reportedly – said very clearly that this argument was “not credible”. No one raised the issue of ending or reducing the duration of the presidency, nor were any concrete measures presented or adopted, but a “clear” message was sent, with “almost unanimous consensus”.

Bonelli, we will not be indifferent to a majority without right

“If a majority were to be defined without Meloni and the Patriots, putting climate policies at the center, increasing the social fund for the transition, an alliance that reaffirms human and civil rights, it will not leave us indifferent. We need a sanitary cordon in Brussels against the Patriots group, with whom Tajani governs in Italy, but also against Meloni, who represents an aggressive and dangerous but camouflaged right”. This was said by the spokesperson of Europa Verde Angelo Bonelli, thus opening up to support for Ursula von der Leyen’s encore as president of the European Commission: “Yes, provided that the Italian delegation of Avs remains anchored to a clear position for peace”, Bonelli underlined in an interview with Repubblica. “I speak for the Greens – Bonelli specified – but it is a reflection that the classic Italian left must also make. Let’s give a signal on how to stop the right in Europe and in Italy”. Looking at alliances in Italy “we must build an opposition front starting from differentiated autonomy and premiership, but a broad programmatic comparison is needed”. And looking at the centrists “we will not recover a sentimental relationship with a part of our electorate that today does not vote without clear words, for example on taxation: it is not blasphemy to propose a wealth tax to finance public health, safeguarding the middle class and protecting the popular one. If Calenda on nuclear power or justice goes after the right it becomes difficult”.