Russian skier Sergei Ustyugov finished fourth in the classic style sprint at the World Cup in Falun, Sweden. Results are available on website International Ski Federation (FIS).

The race took place on Sunday, January 31st. Ustyugov lost to the Norwegians Johannes Klebo and Howard Solos Teugbel, as well as the Swede Oskar Svensson. Sprint winner Klebo covered the distance in two minutes and 48.22 seconds. Svensson was 1.45 seconds behind him, Teugbel – 2.8 seconds.

Russian Alexander Bolshunov fell in qualifying and was unable to qualify for the quarterfinals. Other representatives of the national team Gleb Retivykh and Alexander Terentyev dropped out in the semifinals, Denis Filimonov in the quarterfinals.

Sergei Ustyugov is a two-time world champion in 2017. The Russian also won the Tour de Ski in the 2016/2017 season.