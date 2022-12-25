Skier Sergei Ustyugov refused to shake hands with Alexander Bolshunov because of an incident in the sprint race at the fifth stage of the Russian Cup in Krasnogorsk.

“If I cut somewhere, then I don’t jump on my boots, on the ends of the skis, I try not to knock down. You can slow down somewhere, but within reason, and if there is interference and you stumble, then this is not the most pleasant. I said after the finish: “Sanya, it’s good to do this, it’s ugly,” and I didn’t shake his hand, ”Ustyugov explained his position “RIA News” December 25th.

He did not disclose details of the incident.

In the finals of the cross-country skiing sprint, Bolshunov took second place, losing to Alexander Terentyev, and Ustyugov finished fifth. After the race, he did not participate in the awards ceremony and refused to shake hands with Bolshunov.

Athletes have previously clashed at the third stage of the Russian Cup in Chusovoy, held in early December. Then Ustyugov, who won the sprint, called Bolshunov a “bag”, and he, after winning another race, hinted that Ustyugov had undeservedly become the Olympic relay champion at the Beijing Games.

On December 21, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) recognized Bolshunov as the best athlete of the Beijing Olympics. He won gold medals in the relay, skiathlon and shortened marathon, as well as silver in the 15K and bronze in the team sprint.