Senator Soraya Thronicke (Podemos-MS) was criticized for questioning Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid during the January 8 CPI

the senator Soraya Thronicke (Podemos-MS) said this Tuesday (July 11, 2023) that Colonel Carlos Brilhante Ustra would envy the critics who call her a torturer. The soldier was a former head of DOI-Codi and one of the main architects of the torture process of opponents conducted during the period of the military dictatorship.

“Can I be flattered in this case when ‘macho men’ classify me as a ‘torturer’?”questioned Thronicke in your twitter profile. The senator was the target of criticism due to her participation in the CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on January 8 when she questioned the lieutenant colonel and former assistant to the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Mauro Cid.

Finally, the congresswoman said: “But enough of the ‘mi mi mi’, my dears! How long are you going to cry?”. When approached by a profile that questioned “where did they get this”Thronicke replied: “People are saying that I ‘tortured’ Mauro Cid! Ustra would envy“.

The senator asked the lieutenant colonel which of the two “country” he considered more, Mauro Cesar Cid or Jair Bolsonaro. She made reference to the interview that Bolsonaro gave to Young pan on July 3, in which he stated that he considered Cid as a son.

“I tell you, sir, you don’t have to answer. You consider Jair Bolsonaro his father. You deny your father, you deny your family.”, said Thronicke during the session. Cid remained silent throughout his testimony and did not answer any of the congressmen’s questions.