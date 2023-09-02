According to Giuliano Amato, the Itavia DC9 that crashed near Ustica on 27 June 1980 was shot down by a French missile. In an interview with Repubblica, the former prime minister explains: “A plan had been launched to hit the plane on which Gaddafi was flying, but the Libyan leader escaped the trap because he was warned by Craxi. Now the Elysée can wash away the shame that weighs on Paris”. But a dry no comment arrives from Paris: “We have no declarations to make”. Giorgia Meloni: “Amato’s words are important. I will ask him to make available any elements in his possession ”.

“Those of Amato on Ustica are important words that deserve attention – says Giorgia Meloni -. However, President Amato specifies that these words are the result of personal deductions. I ask President Amato to know if, in addition to the deductions, he is in possession of elements that allow us to return to the conclusions of the judiciary and of Parliament, and to possibly make them available, so that the government can take all possible and consequent steps ”. And he adds: “No act concerning the tragedy of the DC9 is covered by state secrecy and over the decades a long work has been carried out by the judicial authority and by the parliamentary commissions of inquiry”.

#Ustica #Meloni #DAmato #elements