“The Republic feels the permanent expression of solidarity and the commitment to a more complete reconstruction of the facts as an imperative duty”. This was stated by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, in a statement on the occasion of the 41st anniversary of the Ustica massacre. “The massacre of forty-one years ago, in the sky of Ustica – added the Head of State – is etched in the conscience of Italians as a harrowing tragedy, which snatched eighty-one defenseless people from their lives, which threw their lives into unspeakable pain. family members, who left the Republic without a univocal truth capable of fully reconstructing the picture of the circumstances and those responsible “.





“On the day of the anniversary, the first thought – underlines the Head of State – goes to those who have lost parents, brothers, sisters, relatives, friends. The time spent will never heal the wound, but consolidates the bond of human solidarity and sentiment. of closeness to those who have suffered so unjustly. Alongside this there is a growing sense of gratitude for the civic commitment that family members have been able to express, promoting the search for truth even in the face of opaque and obstructive conduct, encouraging the men of the state who have been able to take important steps “.