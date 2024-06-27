Mattarella: “The truth is missing, friendly countries must collaborate”

“In the sky of Ustica, 44 years old now, a massacre of immense proportions took place. All the women were killed 81 people on board the DC9 flying from Bologna to Palermo. The Republic was profoundly marked by that tragedy, which remains an open wound also because the full truth is still missing and this contrasts with the need for justice that nourishes democratic life”. The head of state writes this Sergio Mattarella on the occasion of the 44th anniversary of the Ustica massacre.

“On the anniversary day, I would first of all like to renew the senses of one deep solidarity with the families of the victims, who have not given up in the face of opacity, obstacles, distortions and have always tried, even in conditions of human suffering, to shed light on the circumstances and responsibilities of the tragedy. Their work, combined with that of men of the state who carried out their duty with ability and dedication, contributed to clearing the fog and reconstructing the scenario of that tragic event. On the road to reconstructing the truth, significant steps have been taken. The Museum for the Memory of Ustica, opened in Bologna, offers testimony to this”, continues Mattarella.

“The Republic – assures the head of state – will not tire of continue to seek and ask for collaboration also from friendly countries to fully recompose what happened on 27 June 1980. At the same time, memory is also the transmission, to younger people, of the values ​​of civil commitment that support the dignity and strength of a community and allow it to face the most painful and difficult circumstances”.