Massacre of Ustica, that's why no one has the truth in their pocket.

There version by Giuliano Amato and the opposite one of General Tricarico both must be taken into consideration so that the one of does not prevail Julian Amato for the greater political caliber of his supporter. It has been seen that as regards the intervention of Craxi Amato gave a totally wrong version because he backdated to 1980 an intervention that instead was 6 years later. From this and much more, therefore, it emerges that no one has the revealed truth in their pocket.



In any case, two basic questions: the first is the following: why does Amato speak only today? The impression is strong that also taking into account the dates (we are talking about an event that dates back to 1980), that it is more than anything else a poisoned meatball with political goals concerning the present rather than the past. Very singular is the drastic summons by Macron (“Macron apologizes”), who obviously had absolutely nothing to do with that affair and who could only intervene in the face of the exhibition of very precise documents and not the evocation of articles or by the signatures of Purgatori which are balanced by other articles, by some Court rulings and by the positions taken by General Tricarico on behalf of the military of the time who are not by definition ugly, dirty and mean.

The impression is strong Beloved is giving his voice and his image to those who, internally and internationally, wants to complicate relations between Italy, France, NATO and the USA, a beautiful infernal mixture in the presence not of Gaddafi, killed many years ago, but of the Russian aggression against Ukraine which was buffered with difficulty by the joint efforts of the USA of Biden, the European Union and NATO.

