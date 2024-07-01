Ustica, fake news and insults to Mattarella. Il Colle: “No state secrets”

The postal police have activated checks on the post against the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella regarding the Ustica massacre, shared several times on social media. After the report from the Quirinale, the police immediately started investigating the account and the post and the users who relaunched it. “President Mattarella never said the words attributed to him. It is despicable and shameful to circulate such lies on the web”, is stated by the Quirinale press office in a post on profile X. According to what was stated on social media, the Head of State would have placed state secrecy on the events in Ustica justifying it with the following words: “The truth would hurt Italy”.

The Quirinale press office refers to a post by Matteo Gracis on Facebook, re-shared by other users, which comments on the words spoken by Mattarella on June 27, on the occasion of the 44th anniversary of the Ustica massacre: “the truth is missing, friendly countries must collaborate”. “This “gentleman” is the same one who in June 2020 extended the state secret for 8 years precisely on the documents relating to the Ustica case and do you know with what motivation? I report the exact words: ‘The truth would hurt Italy'”, writes Gracis in the post.

The Quirinale: “Completely false news”

“The news is clearly false. The President of the Republic has no jurisdiction over state secrets. President Mattarella never uttered the words attributed to him. It is despicable and shameful to circulate such lies on the web. The content of the posts and related comments have been reported to the competent authorities to ascertain whether there are grounds for a crime”. These are the words released by the Quirinale press office to deny the news.