Ustica, fake news and insults to Mattarella. Il Colle: “No state secrets”

The postal police have started checking the post against the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella regarding the Ustica massacre, shared several times on social media. After the report from the Quirinale, the police immediately started investigating the account and the post and the users who relaunched it. “President Mattarella never said the words attributed to him. It is despicable and shameful to circulate such lies on the web”, is stated by the Quirinale press office in a post on profile X. According to what was stated on social media, the Head of State has declared the Ustica incident a state secret justifying it with the following words: “The truth would hurt Italy”.

The Quirinale press office refers to a post by Matteo Gracis on Facebook, reshared by other users, which comments on the words pronounced by Mattarella on 27 June, on the occasion of the 44th anniversary of the Ustica massacre: “the truth is missing , friendly countries collaborate”. “This “gentleman” is the same one who in June 2020 extended state secrecy for 8 years precisely on the documents relating to the Ustica case and do you know with what motivation? I quote the exact words: ‘The truth would hurt Italy'”, Gracis writes in the post.

The Quirinale: “Completely false news”

“The news is clearly false. The President of the Republic has no competence over state secrets. President Mattarella has never uttered the words attributed to him. It is ignoble and shameful to circulate such lies on the web. The content of the posts and the related comments have been reported to the competent authorities to ascertain whether any criminal offenses exist”. These are the words released by the Quirinale press office to deny the news.