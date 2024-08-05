Fake news on the Quirinale, an investigation file opened: a Facebook post accused Sergio Mattarella of having placed state secrecy on the Ustica massacre

The Prosecutor’s Office Rome opened a investigation file on the case of the fake news concerning the Quirinal. It seems that, in the past few weeks, some false news has been circulating on social media about the alleged placing of the state secret by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarellaon the Ustica massacreThe chief prosecutor, Francesco Lo Voi, and his investigators have hypothesized two rather serious crimes, such as offense to honor and to the prestige of the President of the Republic and spreading false newsas reported Handle.

The Quirinale’s denial and the content of the fake post

It all started from a post incriminated and false, appeared on Facebook last June. It had been immediately denied from the Quirinale with a note in which it was specified that “the President of the Republic he has no skills on state secrecy. President Mattarella has never uttered the words attributed to him. It is ignoble and shameful circulate such lies on the web. The content of the post and the related comments have been reported to the competent authorities.”

So, everything was transmitted to the Criminal Court of Rome who has already filed ainformation. Investigators are investigating and it seems they have discovered that the fake news is match right from theItaly. But what was written in that post? The Corriere della Sera reports that the author of the fake news wrote, referring to Mattarella: “This ‘gentleman’ is the same one who in June 2020 extended the state secret on the documents relating to the Ustica case and do you know with what motivation? I report the exact words: The truth would hurt Italy”.