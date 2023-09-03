“What amazes me is not the thesis, which is not new, but the person who wanted to bring it back into the limelight”. To affirm it is the Minister of Defence, Guido Crosetto in an interview with ‘La Stampa’ commenting on the statements of the former prime minister, Giuliano Amato on the Ustica massacre. Why is Amato talking about it now? “I wonder, but I have no answers. I don’t think it’s random.”

“I’m the defense minister, it’s not up to me to talk about it. But maybe it’s up to the deputy prime minister, who deals with infrastructure and transport, including aircraft and also with relevant topics of all kinds as a political leader”, underlines Crosetto referring to the deputy prime minister’s statements and Minister of Infrastructure, Matteo Salvini who asked France to provide clarifications on the matter.

ZANDA: “INFORMED SERVICES OF GADDAFI”

“Cossiga told the magistrates that he knew that the secret services warned Gaddafi twice. I think these are typical intelligence actions”. This was stated in an interview with ‘La Repubblica’ Luigi Zanda who held the position of spokesman for the Prime Minister Francesco Cossiga when the DC9 was shot down on 27 June 1980 Itavia in flight from Bologna to Palermo and crashed off Ustica. Craxi’s son, Bobo, claims that his father saved Gaddafi but in 1986: “Neither Cossiga nor Amato are people who lie. One of them remembers badly”, underlines the former Pd senator.

In this affair, the thing that struck her the most was “the fact that the recovery of the plane was entrusted to a company linked to the French secret services. There was a gigantic conflict of interest and yet the magistrate proceeded anyway with the assignment. Was it possible that no one had warned him? Admiral Martini did it with Amato. I find it a huge thing”, explains Zanda again.

Recalling those days, Zanda underlines that “the thesis of structural failure was immediately circulated, and immediately after that of the bomb hidden in the luggage: both turned out to be false, perhaps the result of misdirections”. Wasn’t the missile thesis circulating informally? “I remember that in the following days Rino Formica, who was Minister of Transport, told me that the head of the agency that controlled civil aviation had categorically ruled out structural failure. Furthermore, the radar examination had documented that the DC9 had been surrounded by maneuvers of military aircraft”. The battle in the skies? “It could be. The first who then told me about the missile was Andrea Purgatori, with whom I was a close friend. I informed Cossiga, and Cossiga invited me to ask him for the source. Purgatori understandably did not want to reveal it”.