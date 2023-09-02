Amato: “Ustica? The FC9 was hit by a French missile, Macron apologizes”

“The most credible version is that of the responsibility of the French Air Force, with the complicity of the Americans and those who participated in the air war in our skies on the evening of that June 27“. In an exclusive interview with the newspaper La Repubblica on newsstands today Julian Amato he talks about the Ustica massacre of 27 June 1980 in which 81 people died, explaining that Itavia’s DC9 was shot down by a French missile.

“They wanted to kill Gaddafi, flying on a Mig of his air force – continues Amato – and the plan was to simulate a NATO exercise, with many planes in action, during which a missile should have been launched against the Libyan leader: the exercise was a staging that would have allowed attack as an unintentional accident”.

In the interview, the former president of the Constitutional Court explains that things went differently: “Gaddafi was warned of the danger and did not get on his plane. And the missile dropped against the Libyan Mig ended up hitting the DC9 of Itavia which sank with inside eighty-one innocents. The most accredited hypothesis is that that missile was launched by a French fighter jet from an aircraft carrier off the southern coast of Corsica or from the Solenzara military base. that very busy evening – he adds – France has never shed any light on this”.

And Amato goes right back to the reticence of the French: “I wonder why a young president like Macron, even by birth unrelated to the tragedy of Ustica, does not want to remove the shame that weighs on France – he declares – and can only remove it in two ways: either by demonstrating that this thesis is unfounded or, once its validity has been verified, by extending the deepest apologies to Italy and to the families of the victims in the name of his government. Protracted silence doesn’t seem like a solution to me,” she concludes.

Ustica, the stages of a massacre left without culprits

Those responsible for the massacre on the evening of 27 June 1980 continue to be unnamed when the DC9 of the Itavia, which departed from Bologna and headed for Palermo, went off the radar screens near the island of Ustica and was reported missing. Only the day after the first victims were sighted which will eventually be 81, all those who were on board. The numerous international rogatory letters (addressed to the USA, Belgium, Germany, France and finally also to the transitional government of Libya after the fall of the Gaddafi regime) that the Rome prosecutor’s office has launched in recent years, as part of the bis investigation for massacres against unknown persons, did not allow us to arrive at concrete results: some countries have provided information without any criminal relevance while others have totally ignored the request.

Subscribe to the newsletter

