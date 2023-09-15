Everything has been paid to the Central State Archives as required by the Renzi directive, except for 11 documents delivered 3 years ago to the Rome prosecutor’s office, which has yet to give its authorization for the payment

There are no secret and decisive papers for the truth about Ustica hidden in the cabinets of the Ministry of Defense. Everything has been paid to the Central State Archives as required by the Renzi directive, except for 11 documents delivered 3 years ago to the Rome prosecutor’s office, which has yet to give its authorization for the payment. And another 7 for which the authorization from the originating bodies is missing, but which would have already been examined by the magistrates. And, from what we learn, it does not appear that the folders still covered contain decisive information. This is the position of the ministry headed by Guido Crosetto, after the declarations of the former Marshal of the Air Force Giuseppe Dioguardi on the presence of SISMI reports, available to the ministry, which reconstructed what happened on the night of 27 June 1980 over the skies of the island.

Dioguardi’s is a well-known position, reiterated after Giuliano Amato’s interview which brought the case back to the fore: essentially, claims the former soldier who was on duty in the operations room of the First Air Region in Milan that evening, there is a SISMI dossier produced in 1986 by the director of the service, Admiral Fulvio Martini, in which there was talk of two Mirage French in flight, an American Tomcat and a Libyan MiG, which would not have been acquired by the Rome prosecutor’s office but would remain kept in the hands of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Defence.

The ministry does not focus on the papers cited by Dioguardi, but recalls how in 2014 a reconnaissance of the archives of the Special Secretariat of the Cabinet was conducted, where 1967 documents on Ustica were found. Documents which have all already been transferred to the State Archives between 2015 and 2016, with the exception of only 18 documents. And not by will of the ministry itself, but due to the lack of authorization from the capital’s prosecutor’s office, which acquired 11 of them, and from the originating bodies, for the other 7. For the latter, the request for approval to obtain declassification and the payment, underlines the Defense, was “repeated several times”, starting from 2015. However, they have already been evaluated by the Roman magistrates. Another reconnaissance, continues the ministry, was then carried out in 2022 on the so-called ‘Lagorio Archive (Lelio Lagorio was the Minister of Defense at that time): a single unclassified document on Ustica was found, which reports “a situation in heat of the event, drawn up in favor of the head of the Cabinet of the time”.

The document is “being paid, which will be made on the first available date”. This would be a very generic note that immediately reconstructs the explosion on Ustica. In any case, remember the Defence, “the access of the judicial authority to classified information is not and cannot be precluded”. Over time and to this day, he adds, “continuous discussions are underway with the Rome prosecutor’s office regarding the status of the assessments on the documents handed over and awaiting their return”. On the prosecutor’s office front, just last Tuesday a meeting took place between the magistrates (the chief prosecutor, Francesco Lo Voi, the deputy Michele Prestipino and the deputy Erminio Amelio, the latter in charge of the file) to take stock of the investigation in light of Amato’s statements. The magistrates’ intention is to reach a resolution of the case – opened in 2008 – by the end of the year.

