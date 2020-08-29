People’s Artist of the USSR, actor and theater director Vladimir Andreev died at the age of 91. This was announced by the rector of the Russian Institute of Theater Arts (GITIS) Grigory Zaslavsky, reports TASS…

He noted that he learned about the death of the actor from his wife, actress Natalia Selezneva. “Two days ago we celebrated the 90th birthday of Vladimir Andreev, he didn’t feel well, he had coronary heart disease,” the rector said. At the same time, the exact cause of death is still unknown.

According to Zaslavsky, the farewell to the actor will presumably take place on September 2. It is planned to be held at the Moscow Drama Theater named after M.N. Ermolova, whose president Andreev has been since 2012. The theater took over the organization of the funeral.

Andreev was born on August 27, 1930 in Moscow. He was fond of theater since school age. After the war, during which he studied and worked at the factory, he graduated from GITIS, which at that time was called the State Institute of Theater Arts named after Lunacharsky. He made his debut on the stage of the Ermolova Moscow Drama Theater, where he later became the main director. Later he worked in a similar position at the State Academic Maly Theater. Then he returned to the Yermolova Theater.

The artist also worked abroad and acted in films. He is known, among other things, for the roles of Volodya Bugrov in “The Battle on the Road” and the Tsar in “The Tale of Tsar Saltan”. Andreev is a laureate of the Stanislavsky State Prize of the RSFSR, full holder of the Order of Merit to the Fatherland, winner of the Golden Mask theater award. As a professor at GITIS, he was in charge of the department of acting at the university.