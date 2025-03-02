A total of 104 irregular migrants arrived in Havana on Thursday from the United States in what constitutes the second deportation flight to the island since Donald Trump assumed as president and in the midst of strong political tensions between the two … Nations

The Cuban authorities notified that the first operation of this type took place on January 23 and that “there are 11 returns from different countries of the region in 2025, with a total of 296 people.”

So far, the identity of the deported Cubans has not transcended, only These are 84 men, 19 women and a minor. Through social networks it was learned that within the group was the Cuban influencer Cinthya Medrano García, known as La Cintumbare, who had been in ICE custody for weeks and had entered the country with humanitarian permission almost three years ago.

In a brief official note, the official newspaper Cubadebate notified that one of them was transferred to an investigation body for being presumed responsible for criminal acts before leaving the country, while two others were arrested for having abandoned the island illegally while they were on probation.

Havana and Washington resumed deportation flights in April 2023, focused mainly on people considered “inadmissible” after being held on the US border with Mexico. They also maintain a bilateral agreement through which all migrants who arrive by sea to the US territory will be returned to the island.

The illegal exits by sea of ​​Cubans desperate to escape the serious economic crisis and the lack of freedom has been a constant on the island; One of the most intense periods was known as “Balser Crisis”, in 1994. Thousands of Cubans have perished in the sea. Between 2021 and 2024, around one million Cubans arrived in the United States, in the midst of a context of food, medicines and other basic supplies. The Biden administration implemented measures that contributed to reducing illegal entries by sea, such as the Humanitarian Permit and CBP1 appointments program, through which thousands of Cubans entered that country through the border with Mexico.

More than 42,000 Cubans in the US

However, according to official data of the United States Immigration and Customs Control Service (ICE) they indicate that more than 42,000 Cubans in the United States have final deportation orders, but the regime of Havana has refused to receive them.

In his previous term, Trump deported about 3,385 people to the island, his predecessor, Barack Obama, returned 341, and Biden, 978. The current deportations occur in a context of stricter immigration policies implemented by the administration of Donald Trump, as well as an increase in tensions between both governments.

On January 20, the same day Trump made his inauguration, he revoked Biden’s measure to eliminate Cuba from LS list of terrorism sponsors. A few days later, the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, of Cuban origin, approved the reinstatement of the restricted list of Cuba, a “blacklist” that veto certain transactions with companies under the control of –o that act for or on behalf of– the military, intelligence or security services of the Cuban regime. Similarly, last week the Cuban authorities reported that the United States had suspended “the application mechanism for a group of visa categories” that use officials of the Cuban State and its dependencies to travel to that country.

In this sense, the AP Agency said that an anonymous source of the Cuban Foreign Ministry had told them that the rejection of these visas was directly related to a 2020 disposition that veto the delivery of visas to countries that do not cooperate with the migrant deportation process.