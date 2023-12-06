Uss case: prosecutor working on other accomplices, no Russian services involved

A non-improvised escape in which others may have participated possible accomplices, but which would involve neither his wife nor the Russian secret services. These are the latest news emerging from the Milan prosecutor’s office after the press conference on the escape of the oligarch Artem Uss – the USA is requesting his extradition for criminal association, fraud and money laundering – and in the aftermath of the arrests (six arrest warrants precautionary custody in prison signed by the investigating judge Anna Magelli) of two alleged supporters – father and son, Vladimir and Boris Jovancic, respectively arrested in Croatia and in the Brescia area – who last March 22nd allowed the escape from Basiglio to the border with Slovenia, then to Serbia where Uss took a plane to Russia. A “complex and still ongoing” operation, Milan’s chief prosecutor Marcello Viola is keen to point out, carried out with imported international collaborations – Eurojust and US authorities first and foremost – and which involved the examination of dozens of telephone records, a “very notable quantity of images from public and private video surveillance systems”, and also the examination of car license plates, four of which were used as a ‘caravan’ to carry out the escape.







Uss escaped with his accomplices from his house in Basiglio

“We have analyzed 11 million lines of printouts to reconstruct all the phases of the escape” is the figure that the prosecutor Giovanni Tarzia uses to convey the magnitude of the investigation. “An escape that was not improvised, but elaborated, constructed, extensively planned. At least five inspections were carried out between February and March with some cars purchased” for the occasion specifies the commander of the investigative unit of the Milan Carabinieri. From the license plate of the car in which Uss escaped from his house in Basiglio, where he was serving house arrest with electronic bracelet, and fromcross-tabulation a network is being reconstructed “on which we are continuing to work. From the investigative documents we can hypothesize the involvement of other people” underlines Viola who excludes, however, the involvement of his wife or the Russian secret services for which “we have no evidence”. I don’t know the possibility price paid to the alleged accomplices to implement the plan which may have been ‘tried’ even in the times. “There were 124 alarms from the electronic bracelet in 79 days, in 7 cases it was a problem with the electricity supply, for around twenty in two days, however – underlines Tarzia – it could have been tests since they coincide with two inspections. In all cases other situations, in every single episode the police intervened, it was a communication problem between the bracelet and the base”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

