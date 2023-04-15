Escape Artem Uss, institutional clash between magistrates and the ministry

“No one wants to take responsibility. None of those who played a role in the disastrous detention of Russian Artem Usswanted by the United States, arrested in Italy and fled from house arrest last March 22, admits mistakes”. the benefit of not ending up in prison despite knowing that the 40-year-old Artem Uss, son of the oligarch Aleksandr Uss, governor of the Siberian region of Krasnoyarsk and personal friend of Vladimir Putin, had the means, resources and complicity to vanish at the first opportunity”.

But the Republic continues, “Above all, Justice Minister Carlo Nordio does not do it, who, while aware of the US Justice Department’s interest in that man accused of oil smuggling, financial crimes, military technology trafficking and money laundering and in the related extradition procedure, has not lifted a finger to ask for a more restrictive to simple house arresters”.

Two notes sent by the Americans warned of the “very high risk of escape” asking that the fixer remain in prison until extradition. Now the Court of Appeal of Milan opens an institutional clash by reminding the minister that he could revoke the house arrest and send him back to his cell.

Artem Uss, Court of Appeal: “The ministry could ask for prison”

The Ministry of Justice could ask for pre-trial detention in prison for Artem Uss, the Russian businessman who escaped from house arrest in Basiglio (Milan) on March 23 pending the completion of the extradition process to the United States. The Milanese Court of Appeal underlines this in the clarifications provided to the same department in via Arenula. In support of this thesis, the Milanese judges quoted article 714 of the criminal procedure code which states: “At any time, the person whose extradition is requested may be subjected, at the request of the Minister of Justice, to coercive measures ”. Furthermore, it is specified that the fifth section of the court of appeal, competent in the Uss case, could not ex officio aggravate the precautionary measure applied except in the case of transgression. No violations were detected up until the day of the leak.

On the Artem Uss case, in addition to the clarifications requested by the Ministry of Justice, there is also one within the Milanese judicial offices: the Attorney General asked the Ordinary Attorney for clarifications on the search carried out last March 13 in the villa in Basiglio, where the The 40-year-old Russian was under house arrest with an electronic bracelet, which led to the seizure of two of his cell phones. An activity delegated to the police department of the GdF by the international affairs pool, led by the adjunct Fabio De Pasquale. However, from what emerged the seizure of Uss’s cell phones had been requested by the US authorities – through an international rogatory letter – in conjunction with Uss’s arrest on October 17, 2022 at Malpensa airport shortly before boarding a direct flight to Istanbul.

