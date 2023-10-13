There are 5 vacancies for doctors, with priority given to researchers working in the area; access the initiative notice

A USP (University of São Paulo) launched on Monday (9.Oct.2023) the notice to select participants in the institution’s Training Program in Academic Management of Innovation and Entrepreneurship. Registration is open until November 9th.

The action is part of the USP Innovation Agency. Those selected will participate in university projects. The objective is to experience “the innovation environment with its demands, challenges, tools and legislation”according to a statement promoting the initiative.

Those selected will receive a grant of R$8,479.20 per month for 1 year with the possibility of renewal for another 12 months. To participate, you must fill out an editable registration form on platforms such as Word.

There are vacancies for 5 people with a doctorate degree. The projects’ areas of activity are as follows:



intellectual property analysis, management and strategy;

analysis, management and strategy for technology transfer;

analysis, management and strategy for creating a start-up company;

analysis, management and strategy of public policies for innovation and entrepreneurship;

analysis and legal studies of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Candidates with a history of working in the area of ​​innovation will have priority in the program call.

Courses at external institutions will also be offered, such as the National Institute of Industrial Property and the TCU (Court Union accounts).

“These people will be able to follow the day-to-day activities of an agency with extensive accumulated experience in innovation, which will provide the training of a generation of qualified professionals specialized in this type of work”said the Auspin coordinator, Luiz Henrique Catalani.

More information can be found in the program notice. Here’s the complete (PDF – 139 kB).