United States Postal Service (USPS) announced changes starting next week which will apply increases in the prices of almost all its services and will affect users. Specifically, since July 14th the settings will take effect.

Among others, it will increase the Forever stampone of the most used by Americans, will go from US$0.68 to US$0.73 each. It will also be adjusted the price per additional ounce for single-piece cards, increasing by US$0.4 and costing US$0.28However, the section that will increase the most will be International postcards and letters of 1 ounce rising from US$1.55 to US$1.65.

Overall, the increases approved by Postal Service directors “would increase prices for postal service products by approximately 7.8 percent,” detailed from USPS.

Despite this, Not all services will see increasessince there will be no price increases for the PO Box Rental RatesUSPS reported. Also There will be a 10% price reduction for postal insurance when making a shipment. Despite this news, USPS argued that its prices “remain among the most affordable in the world.”

Why postal services are increasing in the United States

As part of the program “Delivering for America” to create a more sustainable financial future for the Postal Service, include increases across nearly all of its services. Beginning in 2021, The increases have been gradual and will continue to do so, by 2031, the plan is expected to generate additional income.

From USPS, They explained that this program is carried out to “modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America’s most valued and trusted brands.”