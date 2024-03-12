Uspenskaya's lawyer said that the artist does not plan to attend court with Kirkorov

The lawyer of singer Lyubov Uspenskaya, Elena Senina, said that the artist does not plan to attend court with singer Philip Kirkorov. Her words lead KP.RU.

“No plans to visit courts with Kirkorov were discussed with me. I'll assume with great confidence that this is the last thing she's interested in right now. She has something to do,” Senina said.

The artist’s lawyer also emphasized that Uspenskaya is one of those people who “are aware of the concepts of ‘appropriate’ and ‘inappropriate’.” “At such a time for our country, she all the more believes that it is necessary to engage in creation for the sake of Russia and compatriots. She doesn't go to parties and doesn't advertise her dirty laundry. Lyuba was and remains a worthy person,” she concluded.

Earlier it was reported that the trial of Philip Kirkorov against Lyubov Uspenskaya had begun in Moscow. The singer demanded 10 million rubles from the performer because she called him a misogynist in an interview. The lawsuit states that Uspenskaya’s statement discredits the honor and dignity of Kirkorov. He also stated that he intends to recover about two million rubles in legal costs from the artist.