Diego Sousai

Diego Sousa https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/diego-sousa/

06/29/2023 – 4:40 am





Scientific research conducted by the Institute of Chemistry at the University of São Paulo (IQ-USP) and published in the scientific journal Aging Cell highlights the role of adiponectin, a hormone released by adipose tissue, in protecting beta cells in thin people and in reversing adipose tissue damage in obese individuals.

According to 2022 data from the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 1 billion people are obese. The agency also predicts that the disease will affect more than 4 billion people in the next decade.

Obesity reduces life expectancy and increases the risk of age-related disorders, one of the main ones being the deregulation of pancreatic beta cells, which leads to inadequate insulin secretion, resulting in type 2 diabetes.

Previous studies carried out by the Laboratory of Energy Metabolism at IQ-USP revealed that beta cells, incubated with serum from lean and obese rats, showed significant changes in just 24 hours.

In the first case, the cells improved their functioning due to the increased ability of mitochondria to produce ATP, which resulted in better signaling for insulin secretion. In the second case, the cells showed damage to their integrity, resulting in the opposite effect.

In order to validate these findings in humans, the research team examined blood samples from normal-weight and obese men and women obtained from the AC Camargo Cancer Center Biobank. Although adiponectin may play an important role in beta cell function, it may not be the only factor missing from the blood of obese individuals, considering that diabetes is a disease with multiple factors involved.

However, the hormone is recognized as a significant agent capable of modulating beta cell function.

The study, supported by the State of São Paulo Research Foundation (FAPESP) in two projects, highlights the need to identify the molecular mechanisms of obesity and its connection with other health problems, in order to improve treatment and fight the associated stigma.

The research reinforces that obesity is a complex disease, with personal and genetic influences, and is not related to lack of personal control. In addition, it represents a breakthrough in the understanding of important issues, such as the difference in occurrence between men and women, for example.

As far as beta cells are concerned, this discovery brings two positive prospects for the future. First, it suggests that obesity-related problems are treatable. Second, these problems can be modulated in a short period of time, which paves the way for the development of promising new therapeutic strategies.

There is currently no treatment that increases adiponectin in the blood. The only way to do this is to decrease core fat through calorie restriction and exercise.























