“Disseminating political positions and commenting on social problems is everyone’s right, including judges”, says Marcos Perez

The CNJ (National Council of Justice) determined the suspension of profiles on the social networks of Judge Luís Carlos Valois, of the TJ-AM (Amazon Court of Justice) for understanding a conduct “incompatible” with its function in publications of the magistrate. For Professor Marcos Perez, from the Faculty of Law of USP (University of São Paulo), the illicit act with which the judge is accused is not clear, as he explained to the Power360.

In your decision (here’s the full – 1,015 KB), the National Justice Inspector, Minister Luis Felipe Salomão, considers that the judge’s different posts on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter are “partisan“. The measure was motivated by a tweet by Valois regarding the attacks of January 8, 2 days after the acts against the headquarters of the Three Powers.

“Invaded and destroyed CNJ documents [Conselho Nacional de Justiça] also? It’s an intern who wants to know”, states the judge in the post. Twitter has filed a request for reconsideration of the decision, indicating a possible “characterization of censorship of legal content” in determination.

For the platform, the blocking order should be intended only for the aforementioned publication, and not for the judge’s profile. In addition, he argues that the imposition of the corregidor should be aimed at the person responsible for authoring the content considered to be illegal, and not Twitter. The decision provides for a daily fine of BRL 20,000.00 in case of non-compliance.

Marcos Perez explains that, by issuing the order directly to Twitter, the CNJ understands that “the effectiveness of its measures will only happen if the company that manages the said social network safeguards the legality of the content it disseminates”.

The professor also says that blocking accounts on social networks is possible to prevent new offenses. “But in case concretely, it does not seem to me that the judge has committed the offense of which he is accused”he says.

“It seems to me that he [Valois] openly disseminates its political ideas, opines about everything and everyone, perhaps in an exaggerated or careless way for a magistrate, but this does not declare or configure a political-partisan action”, consider the teacher.

Compared to the decisions that led to the suspension of profiles in the fake news inquiry, at the STF (Federal Supreme Court), Perez says that there are differences. In the investigation, the measure would be related to the criminal process, and would aim, for example, at the preservation of criminal evidence. In the decision taken in disciplinary proceedings, the teacher understands that the inspector wants to avoid illicit acts, but considering that the judge has this recurrent attitude.

“Of course, the assumption for this action is a set of offenses committed in series by the accused”, says the teacher. For him, this was not the case of the judge who had the accounts blocked.

“There is an accusation that he uses his account for party-political activities. I believe that judges should be discreet, modesty is a quality for these professionals. But it’s one thing to be a party-political militant, it’s another to have political opinions and publicize them. Disseminating political positions, commenting on politics and social problems is everyone’s right, including judges”, says Perez.

He also explains that as the CNJ measure is precautionary – that is, it functions as an act of precaution – it was not necessary for the magistrate to hear the accused beforehand.

Minister Luis Felipe Salomão told the Power360 that, as author of the decision, the Legislation prevents him from commenting on the case.

Valois is openly critical of the former president’s management Jair Bolsonaro (PL). By the time this report was published, Twitter and Instagram had already taken down Valois’ pages. The Facebook profile was still up and running.

Associations manifest

The AJD (Association of Judges for Democracy) and the ABJD (Brazilian Association of Jurists for Democracy) expressed solidarity with Valois.

AJD said, in a note, that the “demonstrations – although ironic and humorous, in some cases – respected all constitutional limits, including the ban on magistrates engaging in party-political activity”. Here’s the full of the note (253 KB).