Brazil has to prepare to face online radicalization. It is with this premise that researchers from the University of São Paulo (USP) put together a report on how hate groups are articulated in networks and what measures can be taken to prevent the escalation of violence. The forecast is that the document, with about 40 pages, will be delivered at the beginning of next week to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security.

The country has experienced a spread of threats on social networks, which has raised the demand for greater moderation on platforms and for more integrated investigations to combat extremist groups. Attacks in São Paulo and Blumenau (SC) have killed at least five people in recent weeks, including students and a teacher. In other states, such as Goiás and Amazonas, there were also attempts at attacks.

“What we are facing now, and this is happening not only in Brazil, but globally, is post-organizational extremism. They are extremist networks without a fixed hierarchy, without a direct link with an organization”, he says to Estadão researcher Michele Prado, one of the authors of the report. The document, which is being revised, had the collaboration of a group of seven members of USP’s Monitor of the Political Debate in the Digital Media.

Shortly after the case of Vila Sônia, last month, the research group released a technical note to warn about the advance of extremism in the school environment in the country. With the recent case in Blumenau and the increase in concern about the topic, researchers have strengthened relations with the Ministry of Justice. “The report is the result of exactly that, and it is an attempt to try to contain the advance of extremist groups”, says Michele.

One of the focuses of the report, according to the researcher, is to reinforce the importance of using hashes, which are numeric codes created by means of a cryptographic algorithm, to more precisely identify each file. “It is very important that this be implemented as soon as possible, to avoid the circulation of extremist videos and images on the networks for a long time”, says the researcher.

groups

Preventing the circulation of videos of old massacres and violent material is a first step to avoid the radicalization of the so-called subcultures, which are groups that form on the internet – initially, around a specific theme – and end up deepening the community relationship.

According to researchers, massacres in schools are crimes that, although normally committed by the so-called “lone wolves” – in general, adolescents and men -, have a collective character. Many of the aggressors normally articulate, before the attacks, precisely by subcultures and extol former aggressors.

On another front, the report that will be sent to the ministry indicates which would be some of the “anchor profiles” that accumulate the highest number of interactions in the networks and, therefore, have the potential to influence more people. This information, if necessary, can be forwarded by the ministry to Public Security Secretariats in certain states.

