06/27/2023 – 23:04

For the first time, a Brazilian university was ranked among the top 100 universities in the world by the QS World University, by the British consultancy specializing in higher education, Quacquarelli Symonds (QS). It is one of the most respected university rankings in the world. The University of São Paulo (USP) ranked 85th in the overall ranking, released today (27). The information is from Jornal da USP.

In this year’s edition, the ranking evaluated around three thousand universities from 104 countries. The ranking is led by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), in the United States; followed by the University of Cambridge, in the United Kingdom; and the University of Oxford, also in the United Kingdom.

In addition to USP, three other Brazilian institutions were among the 500 best in the world: the State University of Campinas (Unicamp), which ranked 220th, followed by the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), in 371st, and the State University Paulista (Unesp), in 419th place.

The current edition of the ranking underwent an update in the methodology. Three new indicators were incorporated: sustainability, employability and international research network. And already used indicators were reformulated: academic reputation, scientific citations, reputation among employers, proportion of professors per student, proportion of foreign students and international faculty.

“Our strengths were our academic reputation, the excellence of our research, the high opinion we have among employers, and the social impact of the work of the people we train”, said USP’s dean, Carlos Gilberto Carlotti Junior.

"The mission of a university is not to compete for rankings. These ratings are only an effect, not a purpose. In any case, news of our projection reaffirms our conviction that we are on the right path", she added.
























